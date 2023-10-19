City of Orlando strikes deal to buy Pulse nightclub property

TechCrunch

Amazon's 10,000 Rivian-made all-electric van are delivering packages throughout the United States, the e-commerce company revealed Tuesday evening during its Delivering the Future event. Amazon, which owns a stake in Rivian, reached a deal with the automaker in 2019 to have at least 100,000 electric delivery vans on the road by 2030. The order is part of Amazon's climate pledge to become carbon neutral by 2040.