City of New Orleans announces relaunch of Solar for All Campaign

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans officials announced the relaunch of the city’s Solar for All campaign on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined the Office of Resilience and Sustainability, Greater New Orleans Foundation, representatives from Solar Alternatives, PosiGen and the community, to relaunch the City’s Solar for All campaign.

The clean energy initiative marks the city’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions through the installation of solar panels.

City leaders said they hope to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

Part of the project is to set up solar-powered resilience hubs for disasters.

“I have a partnership with PosiGen, this is my personal partnership, where I have solar panels on my home and it’s something I’ve seen benefit me,” said Cantrell.

Going solar is expected to take hundreds off residents’ utility bill.

