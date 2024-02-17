City of Palestine closings for Presidents Day Holiday

Feb. 16—The city of Palestine has announced holiday closings for the Presidents Day Holiday.

The following city offices and facilities will be closed Monday, Feb. 19, and will resume normal operating hours Tuesday, Feb. 20. Those offices include:

—City Hall, which includes the following: City Manager's Office, City Secretary, Police Administration, Fire Administration, Customer Service, Finance, Development Services, Emergency Management, Human Resources, Municipal Court, Public Works, and Utilities

—Palestine Economic Development and Main Street Offices

—Palestine Parks and Recreation Offices

—Palestine Visitor Center

—The Palestine Library will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 17 and Monday, Feb. 19. Materials may be returned in the exterior book drop 24/7.

The following is scheduled from Public Works:

—City garbage will not be affected and will run as scheduled.

—The Compost Site on Spring Street will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 17.

—To report after-hours and holiday water/sewer/road issues that require immediate attention, please contact City Hall at 903-729-2254, and press "0" for immediate assistance.

Residents are asked to dial 911 for emergency issues.

For questions or additional information, you may contact the City of Palestine at 903-731-8415 or by email at cmadmin@palestine-tx.org.