The city of Pearl Police Chief Dean Scott has resigned, according to the city's Public Information Officer Frank Hutton.

Hutton said Scott submitted his resignation effective Thursday.

No further information is being released at this time because this is a "personnel matter."

Scott was named as the chief of the Pearl Police Department in March 2018.

This is a developing story.

MS Braves leaving Pearl: Mississippi Braves are leaving Mississippi, Trustmark Park. See where they are headed

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Pearl police chief resigns