City of Pensacola’s Feb. 2024 Mayor’s Neighborhood Cleanup
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Some Pensacola residents will be able to get rid of bulky items during the next Mayor’s cleanup event.
The city of Pensacola is holding its next Mayor’s Neighborhood Cleanup event on Sat. Feb. 24 in the East Pensacola Heights area. During the event, City of Pensacola Sanitation customers in the cleanup area can leave eligible items at the curb to be picked up free of charge.
Customers who reside in the cleanup area can place the following eligible items on the curbside by 7 a.m. the day of the event:
Household appliances and electronics
Household junk and debris
Furniture and mattresses
Carpeting
Barbecue grills (no propane tanks)
Bicycles and toys
Tires
Old paint and paint cans
The following items will not be eligible for removal, according to a news release:
Building materials such as concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, dry wall, or more than one cubic yard of lumber
Household or pool chemicals
Herbicides or pesticides
Explosives or ammunition
Auto parts
Dirt or sod
Propane tanks
Garbage or yard trash
City officials remind residents to not place piles under low-hanging lines or near poles, fences, or mailboxes. They also ask that residents keep tires and paint cans separate from other debris.
For more information on the cleanup, visit the City of Pensacola’s website.
