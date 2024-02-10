City of Pensacola’s Feb. 2024 Mayor’s Neighborhood Cleanup

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Some Pensacola residents will be able to get rid of bulky items during the next Mayor’s cleanup event.

The city of Pensacola is holding its next Mayor’s Neighborhood Cleanup event on Sat. Feb. 24 in the East Pensacola Heights area. During the event, City of Pensacola Sanitation customers in the cleanup area can leave eligible items at the curb to be picked up free of charge.

Map of the February 2024 city of Pensacola’s Mayor’s Neighborhood Cleanup area.

Customers who reside in the cleanup area can place the following eligible items on the curbside by 7 a.m. the day of the event:

Household appliances and electronics

Household junk and debris

Furniture and mattresses

Carpeting

Barbecue grills (no propane tanks)

Bicycles and toys

Tires

Old paint and paint cans

The following items will not be eligible for removal, according to a news release:

Building materials such as concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, dry wall, or more than one cubic yard of lumber

Household or pool chemicals

Herbicides or pesticides

Explosives or ammunition

Auto parts

Dirt or sod

Propane tanks

Garbage or yard trash

City officials remind residents to not place piles under low-hanging lines or near poles, fences, or mailboxes. They also ask that residents keep tires and paint cans separate from other debris.

For more information on the cleanup, visit the City of Pensacola’s website.

