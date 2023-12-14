City of Pensacola to launch new parking app in January

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Some changes are coming in 2024 that will affect how you park in the City of Pensacola.

Starting Jan. 1, Pensacola will change its parking app to ParkMobile. It’s used in more than 400 cities. It has about 8 million users in Florida.

This will replace the ParkPensacola app. Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said the current app will remain active at the beginning of the new year to ensure no one is mistakenly given a ticket during the transition.

“We think the outcome here is a much easier user experience in terms of finding where you’re parking to the transaction itself,” Reeves said. “We know that this is an enhancement. An opportunity for improvement over our current app.”

The city’s parking consultant has recommended increasing the price for parking from 50 cents per hour to $1. If there is a rate change, it will happen later after the app switch, according to the mayor.

