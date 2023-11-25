City of Pensacola sets ‘How to do Business with Local Government’ workshop

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola will host a free workshop for local businesses on establishing themselves with local government.

It will be held on Monday, Dec. 4, from 5:30-7 p.m. at City Hall in the Hagler-Mason Conference Room. The address is 222 W. Main St.

WORKSHOP LOCATION:

Man accused of killing wife arrested after two-day search

At the workshop, officials will discuss registering a business, bidding and procurement procedures, presentation of products or services, and future business opportunities with local government agencies.

Escambia County teachers could get salary increase with new agreement

Representatives from the City of Pensacola, Escambia County, Escambia County School District, ECUA and Florida APEX Accelerator will give presentations at the workshop.

After the presentations, attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and network.

Those interested can register with this link.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Fire at McDonald’s in Fairhope

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.