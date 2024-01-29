City permit shows Del Taco behind renovations of former Hardee's on Apalachee Parkway

The rumors appear to be true: Tallahassee is getting a Del Taco Mexican fast-food restaurant on Apalachee Parkway in a former Hardee's location.

"Del Taco" is listed on a city building permit for the old Hardee's at 2410 Apalachee Parkway, and work can be seen underway outside.

A view of the city's permit website, showing Del Taco in the description field.

The Hardee's closed in the summer of 2022; the 3,702-square-foot building has been vacant since. A request for comment from the chain is pending.

The California-based chain, now owned by Jack in the Box Inc., is celebrating its 60th year. It offers tacos, burritos, salads, burgers and more.

Del Taco's marketing manager previously declined to confirm or deny whether the chain was coming to Tallahassee. But Del Taco brand president Chad Gretzema recently told the Bradenton Herald, "Florida is probably the state with the most growth for us there. ... There’s just a huge demand for really fresh Mexican food.”

Excitement about the possibility of Del Taco coming to Tallahassee began circulating on Facebook last fall. No opening date has been released for the new location.

The chain has engendered hard-core brand loyalty over the years, with people even getting tattoos of the restaurant's logo.

Body artist Danny “Wacky” Benavidez of Barstow, California, created a Del Taco logo tattoo for fellow resident David Jones. The chain was founded in California.

Tallahassee will be the sixth Florida city to have a location. It's not Del Taco's first run in the capital: There once was a location on West Tennessee Street.

The new store is only a five-minute drive from a major competitor: Taco Bell, at 3529 Apalachee Parkway, in front of the Walmart.

Kyla Sanford covers dining and entertainment for the Tallahassee Demcrat. She can reached at ksanford@tallahassee.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: City permit suggests Del Taco opening new Tallahassee location