City of Phoenix explains process of fixing street cracks
Neighbors in Ahwatukee say the cracks along their street were supposed to be fixed but now look and feel worse than before.
Neighbors in Ahwatukee say the cracks along their street were supposed to be fixed but now look and feel worse than before.
There are a lot of narratives you could try to pull out of the Rays' resounding wild-card loss. None of them is going to be satisfying.
Microsoft has released patches to fix zero-day vulnerabilities in two popular open source libraries that affect several Microsoft products, including Skype, Teams and its Edge browser. The two vulnerabilities — known as zero-days because developers had no advance notice to fix the bugs — were discovered last month, and both bugs have been actively exploited to target individuals with spyware, according to researchers at Google and Citizen Lab.
Apple has released a fix for an issue that caused iPhone 15 devices to overheat in some cases. You can install the latest iOS 17 update now.
The website formerly known as Twitter has started removing headlines and snippets from posted links, implementing a change Fortune reported in August.
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.
Obviously there are sequined minidresses on this list.
If I could marry the amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask I would.
With a litany of sales already live, we cherry-picked our favorites — snap 'em up before they're gone.
It's all part of an exercise used to show just what people "see" when asked to imagine something in their minds.
It's SO cozy.
It's almost impossible to find high-quality cashmere on sale! Right now, though, at Nordstrom Rack, get 100% cashmere sweaters for up to 72% off.
Save up to 70% on fall finds for your home from Sealy, Cusinart and more, all while giving back.
Take note of this brand — it's about to rock your world.
Shoppers say they've 'struck gold with this machine.'
It’s no secret that alternative protein companies and others leveraging fermentation technology have an issue scaling to commercial production. Meet Pow.bio, a company founded by Ouwei Wang and Shannon Hall (no relation to the author) in 2019, that aims to help synthetic biology companies manufacture their products at cost parity amid a market of biomade products estimated to reach $4 trillion by 2040. “Biology is the technology of today,” Hall told TechCrunch.
Here's how the new Google Pixel 8 Pro compares to the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on the spec sheet.
Google’s hardware event also revealed some software enhancements, with massive AI-enhanced photo-editing tools. Magic Eraser can now handle audio during videos.
After dealing with QB problems for years, the Colts appear to have struck gold with Anthony Richardson.
Help us, Yahoo Entertainment — you're our only hope... at getting a sneak peek at the toymaker's next-level addition to its popular line.
Add them to your closet now!