City of Phoenix investigating 3 employees for fraud, including two firefighters

The city of Phoenix announced it was investigating three city employees after discovering two different cases of potential fraud.

Dan Wilson, a city spokesperson said one case involved a firefighter suspected of being paid for a job despite not showing up to work for over a year. Instead, police found the man paid others to work his shifts while he ran his own business. Wilson noted that the firefighter's supervisor was aware of what was going on.

There was another case where investigators said they believe a city employee defrauded $70,000 from the Emergency Rental Assistance program, with the employee accused of falsely helping relatives get approved for the money, Wilson said.

He said the city launched a criminal and internal investigation while also auditing its own policies and procedures. He said the employee had since resigned and agreed to cooperate with the city to recoup the money, which Phoenix will return to the federal treasury.

Wilson said Phoenix police recommended criminal charges against all three employees — which includes the firefighter's supervisor — to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.

"The City of Phoenix takes all reports of fraud seriously and is committed to upholding the integrity of employees and ensuring funds are used appropriately," Wilson said in a statement. "Tips for these criminal behaviors came in through integrity hotlines. The City encourages anyone with information regarding potential employee fraud or other criminal activity to report it immediately."

Wilson, who did not identify the employees, said no additional information would be available until prosecutors made a charging decision out of respect for the employees' due process.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix investigating two firefighters, one other employee for fraud