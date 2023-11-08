City of Piedmont to honor Black family who was forced to sell home in 1924
The City of Piedmont is taking the next step to honor a Black family that was forced to sell their home after racist threats from neighbors nearly 100 years ago.
The City of Piedmont is taking the next step to honor a Black family that was forced to sell their home after racist threats from neighbors nearly 100 years ago.
Kai Wagner will miss Philadelphia Union's next game against the New England Revolution in the playoffs.
Rockstar Games plans to announce the next entry in the GTA franchise as early as this week, according to Bloomberg.
Having Murray play well while still having a top draft pick in their pocket is the ideal scenario for the Cardinals, but even if Murray struggles, they’ll be on track to replace him.
Save $40 on one of the best smart home devices on the market.
Disney's former streaming chief says CEO Bob Iger will weigh all his options in trying to solve the entertainment giant's myriad problems.
This year, let the food come to you! Check out all the ways you can have a Thanksgiving meal delivered to your door, from Blue Apron to Williams Sonoma.
Support Black-owned brands during the year's busiest shopping season. Shop luxury bags, clothing, candles, beauty products, stationery and more.
An automaker group predicts keeping AM radio in EVs could cost $3.8B through the year 2030 because of the costs of EMI shielding and filtering.
Home equity loans and personal loans are popular ways to pay for home improvements. Find out which is best for you.
It'll take care of pet messes, spills and more, so don't throw out your white sofa just yet!
Before being known as the bank that collapsed, Silicon Valley Blank made a name for itself as a bank that helps support underrepresented founders. Eight months later, the bank is now trying to repair its reputation among the Black community, and as part of rebuilding of trust, it sponsored events and parties last week at AfroTech. “I feel like everyone has moved on,” one founder at the party told her.
Not only is the mistreatment and abuse of soccer referees dehumanizing, it's contributing to a much deeper problem.
"I know it's a cute story for you guys, but it is a pebble in my shoe, to be quite honest with you," Tomlin said.
Investors are weighing whether the Fed is really done hiking as policymakers speak out.
The ceramic nonstick pots and pans are from the star's Beautiful line — get the collection for just $149 ($7 per piece!).
From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but hurry, because these little dwellings are big-time popular!
On today’s episode, host Becca Szkutak is joined by our old friend Darrell Etherington to talk with Nasrat Khalid of Aseel. Aseel started as an e-commerce company making it possible for local artisans in Afghanistan to sell to customers across the world and has evolved into working in humanitarian aid delivering emergency food supplies to people in need in Afghanistan and Turkey.
Saddle up, it's time for the 57th Country Music Awards.
The school released the details of the contract and the deal is worth $53 million over the five-year term.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!