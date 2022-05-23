City of Pittsburgh Environmental Services collection truck struck by gunfire in Fairywood

Pittsburgh police responded to a 911 call and ShotSpotter alert in Fairywood and found a City of Pittsburgh Environmental Services collection truck hit with gunfire.

According to police, officers responded to the 500 block of Fairywood Street around 10:15 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a City of Pittsburgh Environmental Services collection truck which was struck by gunfire.

According to police, the two City employees doing their job duties were uninjured in the shooting.

Police said the shooter fled toward an unknown direction after firing two shots.

The investigation is ongoing.

