City of Pittsburgh launches new website to browse digitized archived records

The City of Pittsburgh launched a new website where extensive material from the archives will be made available to browse and research online.

The City Archives Digital Collections website has records, including meeting minutes, photographs, reports, maps and more from a variety of archival collections spanning two centuries of Pittsburgh’s history.

Some available records include:

The Pittsburgh City Hall Cornerstone Collection, which features items placed in a time capsule in Pittsburgh’s former City Hall at the corner of Smithfield St and Oliver Ave in 1869;

A collection of over 2,000 photographs of interior and exterior views of buildings in the Lower Hill District from 1955 to 1960, prior to the construction of the Civic Arena;

Legislative records including ordinances, resolutions and minutes from Pittsburgh City Council and from two dozen annexed municipalities, from Allegheny City to Westwood Borough;

City Planning Commission meeting minutes from 1918 to 2001, covering important developments in Pittsburgh’s planning and zoning history.

The digitization of the content is supported in part by grants from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission and the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

The city’s Records Management Division will post updates on its social media pages when new digital collections are available.

Click here to visit the new website.

