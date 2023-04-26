City of Pittsburgh settles lawsuit with family of Jim Rogers, who died after being tased by police

Channel 11 Chief Investigative Reporter Rick Earle just confirmed that the City of Pittsburgh has settled a federal lawsuit with the family of a man who died after being tased by police.

Earle just got off the phone with the attorney for the family of Jim Rogers. He says they have just settled their federal lawsuit that was filed against the city and 11 city officers involved in Rogers’ arrest in Bloomfield.

The lawsuit accused the officers of violating Rogers’ civil rights and using excessive, unreasonable and unnecessary force.

Breaking details on the settlement, and what else the family’s attorney had to say – on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

We’ve also reached out to the city for comment.

Rogers was tased at least 10 times while police were investigating a report about a stolen bike in Bloomfield in Oct. of 2021. Part of the incident was recorded on a cell phone by a witness.

Rogers went into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and died the next day.

Five Pittsburgh police officers were fired. The city said they failed to follow rules and regulations.

The district attorney convened a grand jury to see if any criminal charges were warranted against any of the officers, but no charges were ever filed. The DA said they’re still looking at the case.

