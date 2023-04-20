City of Pittsburgh trying to prevent officer accused of rape from being reinstated

The City of Pittsburgh was in court Thursday fighting to keep a police officer accused of raping a coworker off of the force.

An arbitration panel ruled the officer should be reinstated with full back pay but the city went to court to try to block that.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Target 11 Exclusive: Officer accused of sexually assaulting another officer wins back job

Aaron Fetty remains off the job and the city argued that he should not be able to come back at all.

Fetty was fired after new evidence surfaced that the alleged incident assault was actually an alleged rape but an attorney for the police officers union, which represents Fetty, claims there was no new evidence and that Fetty had already been disciplined months earlier. He was suspended for three days and transferred after allegations he sexually assaulted a female officer after a night of drinking and partying.

The alleged victim was not happy with the decisions and sent a lengthy victim to every member of the force, describing what she said happened to her. She also filed for a protection order against Fetty. After hearing her testimony a judge ruled in her favor, writing in the order there was evidence of a sexual assault.

The city then fired Fetty, but the police union appealed, claiming Fetty was already disciplined and that the city was well outside of the 120-day limit for disciplinary action. The panel agreed and ordered Fetty reinstated.

The city claims that new information led to the firing but the union says it is clear that the city failed to act within the time frame.

The city attorney declined to comment. A ruling on whether will be reinstated is expected within the next 30 days.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Allegheny County police investigate death of male found in drainage tunnel ‘Rapid unscheduled disassembly’: SpaceX Starship explodes after test flight launch Woman charged after Waste Management driver hit by car in Mount Lebanon VIDEO: Elizabeth Forward High School teachers say students, staff getting sick after return to building DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts