City, planning commission ask for civil case to be dismissed

Dec. 16—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A hearing concerning preliminary objections in a case filed by John DeBartola against the City of Johnstown and Johnstown Planning Commission, regarding courtesy-of-the-floor procedures during public meetings, took place on Friday, more than nine full months after the plaintiff brought a civil suit to Cambria County Court of Common Pleas.

DeBartola, a city resident, argues that his rights were violated under the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act when he was allegedly not given the permitted amount of time to speak during a special Johnstown Planning Commission meeting in February.

He filed the original lawsuit on March 3.

The legal action was discussed during an executive session of Johnstown City Council on March 8, according to official minutes for council's regular monthly meeting held on the same day.

Then, on Oct. 19, Andrew Norfleet, from Lavery Law, filed preliminary objections on behalf of the defendants, asking for the civil case to be dismissed with prejudice. Cambria County Judge Tamara Bernstein held a hearing regarding that matter on Friday and will eventually issue a ruling.

The defendants' representative raised several issues, including arguing that the complaint was not properly served by either the sheriff or "a competent adult within the County." DeBartola countered that he hand delivered the complaint to City Hall and entered an exhibit that reportedly shows the initials of a city official who accepted it.

The parties discussed and drafted a joint stipulation to resolve the issue, but it was never enacted. The document was entered as an exhibit with DeBartola's filing.

"I think my biggest point was they filed preliminary objections (and) we're now (almost) 10 months after the original lawsuit was filed," DeBartola said in an interview after the hearing. "They acted in bad faith."

He added: "Now they're claiming they weren't served after I have pages of settlement talks. They gave stipulations."

No lawyer for the defendants attended the hearing.

City Manager Ethan Imhoff, when asked in a text if he wanted to comment, declined to make a statement, citing that the matter is pending litigation, which is a standard practice.

But, in a 22-page document, the defendants' law firm contended that DeBartola did not prove his rights were violated and stated that after filing the complaint on March 3, the "plaintiff has subsequently taken no action on the docket in the succeeding 231 days."

DeBartola asked for the city's rules for public participation pertaining to the presiding officer of the board be "stricken" because, in his opinion, they are "unconstitutionally vague" and "create a chilling effect which stymies free speech." He has also requested a written apology, the payment of court costs, fines to be imposed and to redo the Feb. 16 meeting.

Defendants countered saying, DeBartola "fails to state plausible grounds for relief" and "therefore amendment would be futile," according to the document filed by Norfleet.

The impetus for the lawsuit involved a planning commission courtesy-of-the-floor discussion about a request by Mom's House to rezone for development of the proposed Roxbury Civic Center.

DeBartola asked the planning board to "stop passing the buck" between City Council and the commission in regards to making a decision about the proposal, according to a report in The Tribune-Democrat.

Curt Davis, the commission's former chairman, said, "Time out. You are speaking to the issue. Not speaking to ..."

DeBartola interjected: "The issue to me is very simple. You're passing the buck."

Shortly thereafter, Davis informed DeBartola that "Thank you, sir, your three minutes is up." DeBartola, who video records comments he makes during public meetings, responded, "I'm going to check the timer on that. Thank you."

DeBartola had the floor for approximately two minutes, although that included time when Davis was talking. The sides differ on whether the guidelines call for providing three minutes or five minutes for courtesy of the floor in this particular matter. But, regardless of what limit is used, DeBartola was stopped before that time expired when he wanted to still continue speaking.

In Norfleet's preliminary objection, the defendants argue that the plaintiff "grossly misinterprets" a provision "granting 'up to five minutes' to mean a guarantee of no less than five minutes" in regards to allotted speaking time and that the chair only intervened when "remarks deviated from the subject matter into a discussion of other proceedings."

Davis later said cutting DeBartola short was "an honest mistake" and offered to give him extra time to speak at a subsequent regular meeting. DeBartola, however, wanted the entire special meeting redone.