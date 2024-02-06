City poised to change election process

Feb. 5—OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa is likely to adopt the first reading of an ordinance that will make its election process simpler, and less costly.

In front of the city council for Tuesday's meeting at Bridge View Center is a proposed ordinance that would amend Chapter 12 of the city's code dealing with elections and go strictly to the adoption of Chapter 45 in Iowa Code, which eliminates both primaries and runoffs in the city's elections.

The idea to change the process first came to the council a couple years ago, but the issue gathered momentum during a work session Jan. 16, when many council members believed it was time to end the primary process. Most believed a primary, which typically costs the city over $10,000 for meager turnout, was a waste of money.

"If you look at the records, usually the people that win the primary are elected to the official job opening," council member Keith Caviness said at the work session. "Lord help us if we want a runoff."

Essentially, the new provisions will reward the top vote-getters. For example, if three sets are open on the council, the top three candidates based on election results will get those seats.

"I don't want to say its a waste of money, but it's a cost we don't need to incur," council member Bill Hoffman Jr. said of the primary. "It hasn't been too often when we've had a huge number of people run."

The one outlier for participation came in 2021, when three council seats and the mayor's seat were all on the ballot. Nine council members and three mayoral candidates ran in that election.

As with any ordinance, the change becomes official after three readings unless the next two readings are waived. The ordinance will be in full effect upon publication, and be implemented with the 2025 election.

In other business:

— The council is expected to approve the next contract for Cedar Creek Golf Course and Adam Wilson, who is doing business as A.A.W. Golf LLC. Wilson was selected from three potential management entities, and continues the work of his father Greg Wilson, who retired late last year.

The contract will run until Dec. 31, 2033, and A.A.W. Golf will submit 50% of his annual lease payment to the city each year, which amounts to $16,000 per year. The agreement also calls for adequate staff to be onsite between March 1 and Oct. 30 of each year.

Also, each year, the firm is to proved written reports to the city administrator as requested or at least annually; those reports include financial performance of the golf course in comparison to previous years; number of rounds played, and, at the end of the term, provide a report with two years of accounting showing either a profit or loss.

— The city is expected to transfer just over $31,000 to Greater Ottumwa Partners In Progress for planning for RAGBRAI in July.

— In the consent agenda, the council will approve Mary Stewart to the waterworks board of trustees to replace Caviness, who had to step down after being elected to the council. Stewart and Bud Kelley are replacing Caviness and Hoffman Jr. on the board.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

