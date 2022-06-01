City police arrest man in shooting, investigation continues

Jun. 1—Brunswick police detectives have made an arrest in connection with the predawn shootout Saturday outside the Waffle House on Altama Avenue that left two people wounded.

Detective Carla Futch arrested Jarrett Devaughn Williams, 21, of Bibb Conty on Tuesday, charging him with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He remained late Tuesday in the Glynn County Detention Center, held without bond, jail records show.

It was one of two shootings in Brunswick over a span of three days that left a total of four people wounded, including a 14-year-old girl who remains in critical condition, police said.

Gunfire broke out around 2:50 a.m. Saturday outside the Waffle House at 4510 Altama Ave. during an argument involving numerous people, police said.

Before police arrived, two men who suffered gunshot wounds in the shootout were taken by private citizens to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, police said. Both men were flown from there to UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville. A 22-year-old man was treated there and released. A 29-year-old man remained Tuesday at UF Health in critical condition, police said.

At least one of the gunshot victims was simply a bystander, caught in the crossfire, investigators said.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that multiple subjects fled the scene after a verbal argument escalated, resulting in an eruption of gunfire," Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith said.

On Monday afternoon, a vehicle pulled alongside several people who were walking in the 2200 block of Lee Street, police said. An argument led to an exchange of gunfire, wounding the teenage girl and a 20-year-old man, police said.

The two gunshot victims both fled to the L Street location in search of assistance, prompting someone to call 911. Police responding to L Street found the girl conscious and alert with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. She was flown by helicopter to the undisclosed hospital, where she remains in critical condition, police said.

The man obtained a ride from a private citizen to SGHS's Brunswick hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

Police continue to investigate both shootings. Anyone with information about Monday's shooting is asked to call police detective Terrance Tanner at 912-279-2650. Anyone with information on Saturday's shooting is asked to call detective Futch at the same number. Those with information also can call Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.