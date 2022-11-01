City police ask for community help on two October gunshot incidents

Nov. 1—The Frederick Police Department is asking for community assistance while investigating two gunshot incidents that occurred in October.

Evidence suggests that the incidents are unrelated, Allen Etzler, a spokesman for the Frederick Police Department, said.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 15, officers were called to the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Lucas Village Apartments for a report of gunshots, a news release from the department said.

Officers found casings from multiple bullets that had been fired, the release said. Additionally, they found that a building and a vehicle were struck by the gunfire.

Police also responded to a report of gunshots around 9 p.m. on Oct. 25, the release said. They responded to Country Hill Apartments, which is on Heather Ridge Drive.

Though police didn't find anything that was hit by gunfire, the release said, they did find multiple fired cartridge casings.

Etzler said there were no injuries in either incident. Police are investigating whether the incidents were random, he said.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are working on these cases, the release said.

Police have asked that anyone with additional information on these incidents contact the department at 301-600-TIPS (8477) by phone or text message. People can also email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

