City police are called to precinct after voter becomes agitated at poll workers

Nov. 9—Meadville Police Department had to be called to one of the city's polling locations Tuesday morning after a man became unruly after voting.

Around 11, police were called to Meadville 1st Precinct 1st Ward after the man refused to leave, according to Christopher Soff, chairman of the Crawford County Board of Elections.

"The voter came in to vote, voted, and was not pleased with certain aspects of the ballot, though there was nothing wrong with the ballot," Soff said. "For whatever reason, he got agitated and refused to leave after voting."

The man, whom Soff did not identify, then demanded he be able to stay.

Richard Friedberg, the judge of elections of the precinct, told the Tribune the man did have a gun but he did not show it at the polling place.

The man showed city police a concealed carry permit along with a driver's license, which Friedberg observed when man showed them to police.

"He did not directly threaten anyone," Friedberg said

Soff was called to the scene by precinct election officials. The polling location is at Grace United Methodist Church, 828 N. Main St., about two blocks from the Crawford County Courthouse.

"He claimed he was a poll watcher, although he had no credentials, presented no poll watcher certificate, and adamantly refused to leave, which is a violation (of Pennsylvania law)," Soff said. "Unfortunately, the police had to be called and removed him from the precinct."

Though the man was there until police showed, "he did not interfere with anyone," Friedberg said.

Soff praised the efforts of election officials at the precinct.

"I want to express appreciation to the judge of elections and the majority and minority inspectors and the poll workers for maintaining their calmness and how they worked through the situation," he said. "I cannot stress enough how professionally they handled the situation under those circumstances when someone was agitated both visibly and verbally and refused to leave."

Soff confirmed there were no injuries in the incident.

Messages to Chief Michael Tautin of city police about the incident weren't returned.

No charges had been filed in the matter as of Tuesday, according to online court records.

