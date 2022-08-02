City police charge Bob Bolus with theft, trespass in neighborhood dispute

Aug. 2—City police charged businessman Bob Bolus on Monday with stealing a trail camera from his East Mountain neighbors' property and repeatedly removing or damaging no-trespassing signs the neighbors placed there.

Bolus, 79, 1531 Birch St., was photographed on video nine times over a five-week period vandalizing the signs on the lot at 1625 Birch St., police said.

A criminal complaint filed by Detective Sgt. Robert Martin charged Bolus with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, along with nine counts of criminal trespass. He also faces summary charges of criminal mischief and harassment.

Michael Oakes and Carole Slotterback, who live next to the lot at 1625 Birch, told police they have repeatedly informed Bolus they do not want him on the property but he has continued to ignore their demands not to trespass, the complaint said.

Police initially responded to a trespassing call at the site June 23, when Oakes provided officers with photographs that showed Bolus removing a trail camera from a tree on the property and damaging a no-trespassing sign the previous day, according to the complaint.

Bolus was captured on video vandalizing no-trespassing signs again on July 5, July 7, July 8, July 13, twice on July 22, July 23 and July 26, sometimes by removing them and other times by running them over with a vehicle, police said. During the July 26 incident, Bolus ran over one sign, kicked over another and made an obscene gesture at Oakes before getting back into his vehicle.

The property in question is next to the driveway that Bolus, who owns a towing and truck parts company, uses to access his home.

Contacted by phone Monday afternoon, Bolus said the no-trespassing signs were placed within an easement he's had for decades.

"It's his (Oakes') property, but I have an easement and I have been using it for over 30 years," Bolus said. "He has no right to do that."

Bolus also maintained the posting of no-trespassing signs violated an order issued by a Lackawanna County Court judge in 2010 during a previous dispute over the use of the property.

A summons issued by Magisterial District Judge Joanne Corbett set Bolus' preliminary hearing for Aug. 31 at 9:30 a.m.

