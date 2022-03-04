City police engage in high speed chase

Mar. 4—TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Police reported a triple-digit high-speed chase with a suspected intoxicated driver.

A 27-year-old Traverse City man was arrested after reportedly driving more than 100 miles per hour in a green Chevy Silverado pickup truck around 6 p.m. on South Garfield Avenue on Tuesday.

Garfield Road is a 35 mile-per-hour zone, Traverse City Police Department officials said Wednesday.

The Traverse City police officer clocked the driver on the radar and chased the vehicle from Garfield, near Baldwin Street, to a stop in a parking area at the intersection of Airport Road and Park Drive where the officer conducted a breathalyzer test.

The chase was about two miles and lasted two to three minutes, police said, which according to Google Maps, is normally about a four-minute drive.

Traverse City Police Captain Keith Gillis said the man's speed was excessive for the city and that, because Garfield Road is highly traveled at that time of day, the safety of other drivers would factor into if the pursuit was going to continue.

"I mean, the majority of the speed limits in the city are 25 miles an hour. On all the residential roads. And, the main roads, there are some of them that get up to 35. And, as you're exiting and entering the city, the speed limits are 45, then to 35, then to 25. So, for our guys to see a triple-digit speed, it's rare. It does happen. And, we do everything we can to prevent that," he said.

