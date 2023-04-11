City police holding cells drenched after damage to sprinkler

Apr. 11—A broken fire sprinkler left Meadville Police Department temporarily without the use of four of its six holding cells early Monday and resulted in charges against the man accused of causing the damage.

Levinson Aminadab Melgar Recinos, 26, who resides in the 200 block of Boileau Place, was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on misdemeanor charges related to the broken sprinkler as well as a summary charge of public drunkenness.

The sprinkler was located in the ceiling of the holding cell and the damage caused "a large amount of water to be spread throughout the station," according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police in the case.

The sprinkler was repaired by Erie-based contractor Wm. T. Spaeder, City Manager Maryann Menanno said early Monday afternoon.

City police responded to Fairview-Fairmont Apartments, 462 Willow St., at approximately 4:09 a.m. Monday after receiving reports of an inebriated man knocking on several doors and causing an annoyance, according to the affidavit. Melgar Recinos was arrested, transported to the police department, and placed in holding cell No. 5, where he allegedly damaged the sprinkler.

The department has six holding cells, according to Menanno, four for men and two for women.

All four of the holding cells for men were left out of service due to the sprinkler damage, according to the affidavit.

Melgar Recinos was the only person being held in a cell at the time, according to Menanno. He was taken to the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, after the sprinkler head was damaged.

Melgar Recinos faces misdemeanor charges of institutional vandalism, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for April 28 before Pendolino. Melgar Recinos remains in the county jail in lieu of $35,000 bail.

