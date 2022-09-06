City police investigate report of shots fired in East Scranton

Sep. 6—Officers investigating a weekend report of gunfire in an East Scranton neighborhood recovered shell casings in the area, police said.

Officers responded to 1019 Bunker Hill St. around 9:46 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired, police said.

Police found multiple casings in the street but no victims or property damage, Capt. Dennis Lukasewicz said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 570-348-4139, he said.

