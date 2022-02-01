City police investigating ‘confrontation’ between 2 Beaufort County jail employees

Police are investigating what is being described as a “confrontation” between two Beaufort County Detention Center employees on Friday, according to officials.

The incident occurred inside the jail at 3:15 p.m., according to Beaufort Police Department spokesperson George Erdel.

There were no reported injuries, he said.

Phil Foot, assistant county administrator for public safety, declined to explain more about what occurred, saying it was a personnel matter.

He said he expects there to be an internal investigation into the employees and what happened.

Foot declined to comment on what the confrontation was about.

“It’s handled just like any other employee matter,” Foot said. “Our HR (human resources) is involved in it just like any other employee dispute.”

The jail is next door to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, which would typically investigate an incident at the jail.

However, the Sheriff’s Office opted out due to a conflict of interest and turned the investigation over to Beaufort Police because the incident involved county employees, said Erdel.

The incientwas reported on Sunday and Beaufort Police received the case Monday, he said.

“It is a very stressful time in law enforcement. Staffing shortages and COVID-19 protocols have made an already difficult job even harder,” said Chris Ophardt, a spokesperson for Beaufort County.

“The detention center leaders have encouraged officers to use the Employee Assistance Program to assist with things like behavioral health,” Ophardt said. “Detention center leadership will handle this incident appropriately and professionally.”

No other details were immediately available.