City police investigating fire at Watertown apartment building

Nov. 25—WATERTOWN — City police have taken over the investigation in what caused a fire in an apartment building on William Street on Wednesday.

Watertown Batallion Chief Chris Hammond said he could not comment about the fire that extensively damaged a two-story, eight-unit apartment building at 121 William St. Wednesday morning.

He referred all questions to the Watertown Police Department.

Detective Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto could not be reached for comment on Thanksgiving Day.

The fire department arrived on scene shortly after the call came in at 7:22 a.m. Crews fought the blaze for several hours.

State fire investigators were called in to help in the investigation.

On Wednesday afternoon, City police Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said investigators were still trying to determine the fire's cause and origin in the building.

He confirmed it's the same building that was the scene of a small fire that was apparently started by an unknown man.

On Aug. 19, police said a man started the small fire inside one of the units and fled the scene. Afterward, police could not locate the person of interest involved in that fire.

"We are looking to see if these cases are related," Det. Donoghue said.

He was unavailable for comment on Thursday.

The damage was so extensive that the building will likely have to be condemned, city officials said.

The property, listed with the city as built in 1950 and containing eight units, is owned by TheTriumph LLC, which has a New York City address.

The LLC is owned by Meira Moet Shapiro, who has made headlines for other questionable properties that she owns.

Last February, a three-unit apartment building next door at 603 Boyd St. that she owned was torn down after the city Code Enforcement Office determined that the structure was unsafe.

In August, tenants of a duplex at 639 Emerson St. were forced to leave their home after the basement in the house was flooded and code enforcement condemned the property.

The fire department had to pump out the basement that had 4 feet of water following a rainstorm. Firefighters called code enforcement after it was learned that the hot water heater became dislodged, causing a hazardous situation.

In 2018, Ms. Shapiro, a Manhattan developer who owns a handful of rental properties in Oswego and about nine other buildings in Watertown, became interested in rental properties in Watertown when she saw an online posting of a deteriorating apartment building at 504 Cooper St.

The city objected to her purchasing it and she did not acquire it. That building remains vacant.

She lives part-time in a town of Mexico residence. She also owns an apartment she purchased in Olympic Towers, the historic Manhattan building where Elizabeth Taylor and Jackie Kennedy Onassis lived and where the crown prince of Saudi Arabia has a residence.