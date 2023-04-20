MUNCIE, Ind. — City police are investigating the shooting of a man early Thursday outside a near-downtown convenience store.

Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell said an officer who was on patrol shortly after 1 a.m. found the victim, on the ground near a vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store at 500 E. Wysor Street.

Criswell said the 34-year-old victim had apparently been shot "multiple times."

Officers performed "lifesaving procedures" until emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene.

More: Police: Gunfire leads to stalking, recklessness charges against Muncie woman

The victim was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital and was believed to be in stable condition on Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Muncie Police Department's detective division at 765-747-4867.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: City police investigating Muncie man's shooting