City police investigating two homicides

Dec. 5—A 27-year-old Brunswick man was found dead midmorning Sunday beside the road in the 400 block of Lanier Boulevard. Police are investigating the incident as a murder.

It was the second such homicide in 10 days in the city.

Police say Eugene Taylor was killed, but it has not been determined whether or not he was shot, said Angela Smith, the Brunswick Police Department's assistant chief of administration. Taylor's body will undergo an autopsy by Georgia Bureau of Investigation's medical examiner, she said.

A person called police at 9:26 a.m. Sunday after spotting what appeared to be a body in a grassy area beside Lanier Boulevard, between Prince and Cleburne streets, Smith said. Taylor was dead when responding police located him, Smith said.

Anyone with information regarding Taylor's death is asked to call Brunswick Police Detective Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.

In the predawn hours of Nov. 25, a 33-year-old man was found shot to death in the 1100 block of I Street shortly after police heard gunfire in the area.

Off-duty city police officers were working a security detail at a sports bar nearby on Norwich Street when they heard gunfire at 1:47 a.m. Responding police found Reginald Miller lying in the road on I Street, where he died from gunshot.

Anyone with information on the shooting death of Miller is asked to call Brunswick Police Detective Paxton Edgy at 912-279-2620, or the Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.

Police are making progress on both murder investigations, with help from the public, Smith said. More information is needed to secure arrest warrants and Smith encouraged the public's continued assistance. Police will pursue all information left with detectives, or the Silent Witness hotline, she said.

"We can't allow such dangerous and irresponsible people to continue to walk the streets of our community," Smith said. "We appreciate the information that we have received. We're following up on any and all information that we get. In order to make an arrest, we must have probable cause, which requires more than suspicion that someone committed a crime."