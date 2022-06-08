City Police on the lookout for two suspects following incident on State Street

Jun. 8—WATERTOWN — The City of Watertown's Police Department is on the lookout for two male suspects following an incident on State Street on Tuesday evening.

Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue said that one adult male was injured following the incident and that the person was transported to Samartian Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He also said that no one was shot. Lt. Donoghue could not confirm whether Police had shut down a portion of State Street from Michigan Avenue to Colorado Avenue while officials searched the apartments on the corner of Michigan Avenue and State Street. Lt. Donoghue says that there wasn't anyone inside when the police searched the apartments.

After police officials searched the apartments and didn't find anyone, the portion of State Street was opened back up to traffic.

There is currently no threat to the public, Lt. Donoghue said.

City of Watertown Police Department was aided at the scene by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call 315-782-2233, where Lt. Donoghue said a detective will return their call on Wednesday.