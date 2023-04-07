City police officer charged with DWI for on-duty incident

Apr. 7—WATERTOWN — A city police officer on Friday was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after a March 7 investigation found he was under the influence of alcohol while on duty.

Officer Ernest J. Miller turned himself in on Friday morning and was processed and released on his recognizance.

On the day of the incident, he was was on duty working as a uniformed patrol officer and was operating a marked patrol car, according to a press release.

His blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.17%. Officer Miller did not finish his shift and was relieved of duty that day, police said.

Arrangements were made for him to turn himself in upon his return from leave on Saturday.

He is scheduled to appear in Watertown City Court on April 26.

Officer Miller has been suspended without pay by City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, pending a disciplinary hearing.