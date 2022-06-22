City police report 12 to 15 incidents of vandalism against vehicles overnight Wednesday

LANCASTER — City police reported 12 to 15 incidents of vandalism against vehicles overnight Wednesday.

Sgt. Bryan Underwood said the incidents were concentrated in the central and northern portions of the city and only involved vehicles.

"We had some windows in some vehicles that were broken out," he said. "We're not for sure exactly of the time, but it was in the overnight hours. At this time we're still looking at surveillance video and other things like that to try to generate a suspect."

Underwood asked anyone with information on any of the incidents to notify the police department.

The police department is located at 130 S. Broad St. and can be reached by calling 740-687-6680.

