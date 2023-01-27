City police sergeant pleads guilty to felony theft

Jan. 26—SCRANTON — A suspended Scranton police patrol sergeant admitted Thursday in federal court he took money for extra shifts he never worked.

Jeffrey Vaughn, 50, pleaded guilty to a felony count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. He faces up to 10 years in prison and must repay $11,243 in restitution.

In pleading guilty Thursday, Vaughn acknowledged he was paid to work extra shifts at lower-income housing complexes in the city between July 30, 2021, and April 22 but never showed up.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffery St. John summarized evidence collected against Vaughn and said a camera installed near his house showed he was home during many of the shifts he was scheduled to work. Interstate toll records also show he was not working at times he was being paid to patrol housing complexes.

After the prosecutor finished his summary, Vaughn told U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani it was accurate.

"What's your plea?" asked Mariani.

"Guilty, your honor," replied Vaughn.

Vaughn said nothing as he entered the William J. Nealon Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse through the side door alongside his attorney, Paul Walker. Vaughn could not be reached for comment after the hearing.

The guilty plea is a stain on the otherwise sterling reputation of man who has spent nearly three decades wearing a patrolman's shield, Walker said. Vaughn joined the city police Dec. 11, 2000, but said in court he previously worked in other area police departments.

"He's happy to have this part of it behind him," Walker said.

Vaughn was one of three city police officers placed on paid leave in 2022 while federal investigators probed patrols of publicly funded housing. In August, Vaughn became the only officer to face a charge in the investigation when he signed a plea agreement. Vaughn admitted he accepted money for work he did not do at Midtown Apartments, Village Park Apartments, Hilltop Manor and Valley View Terrace.

Story continues

In court, Vaughn said he was "as of right now still technically employed." He was paid a $80,527.41 base salary last year, according to city records.

In an email, Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti said the city will "take actions as appropriate in accordance with legal and city administrative processes."

The other two officers were Paul Helring, then a patrolman, and Detective Sgt. David Mitchell.

Helring, 47, who was hired in March 1999, was awarded a disability pension in August, according to a letter he sent to Police Chief Thomas Carroll. The former union president receives $3,548.88 per month, according to correspondence from the Police Pension Commission. Attempts to reach Helring were unsuccessful Thursday. Attorney Jason Mattioli, one of the lawyers who represents him, declined to comment.

Mitchell, 44, remains on paid leave, Cognetti said. Mitchell also joined the police department in March 1999 and received a $83,748.70 base salary last year. Attorney Chris Caputo, who represents Mitchell, declined to comment. Mitchell could not be reached for comment.

Helring approved nearly all extra-duty assignments until early April. Combined, Vaughn, Helring and Mitchell made more than a fifth of the $254,995.04 extra-duty money paid out to 62 officers in 2021, city records show.

Dawn Clark, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, could not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation when she was asked if it remained ongoing.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.