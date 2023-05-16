City of Poughkeepsie police seek information on 19-year-old man's murder

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting early Saturday morning as a 19-year-old city resident.

City of Poughkeepsie police said Thomas Galimore Rhodes, 19, of Poughkeepsie, was found shot in the area of Soldiers Fountain at the intersection of Market and Montgomery streets shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Rhodes was taken to Vassar Brothers Medical Center, where he died during surgery.

An autopsy performed Monday by the Dutchess County Medical Examiner's office confirmed that the cause of Rhodes' death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Waterfront development: A look at the 2 proposals the city of Poughkeepsie got for Southern waterfront property

Gujn violence: Wappinger school district has increased police presence at elementary schools

Youth center: Dutchess County will spend about $70M to build; construction to start next year

No other details have been released by police so far.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call city police at 845-451-4000.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: City of Poughkeepsie police seeking 19-year-old man's killer