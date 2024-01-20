City prepares for rain, landslides at historic Casa Romantica in San Clemente

Residents along the San Clemente coast are preparing for an upcoming rainstorm and the possibility of destructive landslides Friday night. City officials have spent millions to restore and strengthen the hillside beneath the historic Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens after a large portion of the cliffside collapsed back in April and June 2023. All day Friday, crews were setting up tarps and sandbags to protect the historic property from further rainfall damage. “What we’re doing to the hillside here which slipped and had a landslide last year is to put that plastic tarping down on the slope so that it doesn’t soak into the slope and cause more movement,” explained Chris Duncan, a San Clemente city councilman. KTLA's Mary Beth McDade reports on Jan. 19, 2024.

View comments