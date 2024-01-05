Here’s how the city of Pueblo is running its own election for the first time in decades

Observant voters in Pueblo will notice that their mayoral runoff election ballot has been sent by City Clerk Marisa Stoller, instead of the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Since the county elections department is already preparing for the upcoming presidential primary in March, the city is administering the mayoral runoff election between incumbent Mayor Nick Gradisar and City Council President Heather Graham.

This is the first election the city has administered directly in approximately two decades, according to Stoller.

Here’s what you need to know about how the city is running the election and how the process is secured.

Karen Goldman, a Colorado municipal elections expert whom the city has hired to help administer the upcoming mayoral runoff election, demonstrates how signature verification will work in a room at the Pueblo Police Department headquarters on January 5, 2024.

Hiring outside expertise

The Pueblo County Elections Department has a staff of people who focus on election administration. But in the city clerk’s office, Stoller supervises five full-time employees and none of them are solely focused on elections.

All of the city clerk’s office staff has been trained in some election processes, but the city is hiring a consultant with decades of experience in Colorado municipal election administration to help run the election.

Karen Goldman previously worked as the city clerk in Lakewood and Aurora and serves as an advisor to city clerks around the state via the Colorado Municipal League. Goldman travels around the state to help cities run their own elections and has done more than two dozen, including four last year.

Goldman and Stoller hosted a tour of the election administration space Friday morning with local media, as well as Gradisar and Graham.

Goldman will be doing some travel back and forth from her home in Lakewood throughout the next few weeks before Election Day, but she will always be present when election judges are working.

The city is also hiring 14 election judges with previous experience who were recommended by the county clerk.

The total cost for administering this election is budgeted at $300,000, which includes the cost of distributing ballots, equipment rental, as well as compensating election judges and Goldman.

A secure door with locked keypad access has been constructed in front of the community room at Pueblo Police Department headquarters where the upcoming mayoral runoff is being administered on January 5, 2024. Entry to the ballot-counting room is secured with another locked door.

Stoller was appointed by Gradisar in April 2021. His campaign has been repeatedly posting a graphic since mid-November that features Stoller’s city headshot as well as several other women that Gradisar has appointed to leadership positions.

Stoller previously told the Chieftain that she was not asked about the graphic before it was posted and asked the mayor and his campaign to remove the graphic, but he declined. She asserted that she is remaining neutral in the election.

How the election process is secured

Most of the election is being administered in the community room at Pueblo Police Department headquarters. The area has been fortified with a newly constructed secure door with a keypad lock, which leads to another locked door. Goldman has the key.

“We want to make sure that the elections are fair and equitable, and one of the ways to do that is to provide a high level of security,” Goldman said.

Municipal elections are governed by a different set of state laws than county-run elections. Goldman said that city elections are “a little less complex” than the regulations for counties because of the relatively smaller size of many of Colorado’s municipalities. Still, the processes for sorting and counting ballots are very similar to how elections work at the county level.

City clerk staff has already conducted a logic and accuracy test to confirm the accuracy of the Dominion ballot counting machines. Other checks will also be administered throughout the election process to ensure the voting equipment is secure.

All but two counties in Colorado use equipment and software from Dominion Voting Systems.

Election judges and city clerk staff will be driving around the city to pick up ballots from the four secure drop boxes being used for this election, as well as from the postal service. Goldman said that voters who want to mail their ballots in should do so no later than Jan. 15, which is eight days before the election, or just drop it off at a secure ballot box.

The vote-counting machines are not connected to the internet.

A separate set of computers that election judges will use to verify signatures does have a link to the outside world, which is to access a limited database of signatures from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. Goldman is the only person with the password to access these computers and has specific access to the signature database.

Ballots and some other election records are retained for at least 25 months after the election.

Karen Goldman, left, a Colorado municipal elections expert, explains the process of how the mayoral runoff election will take place while Pueblo City Clerk Marissa Stoller, center left, and mayoral candidates Heather Graham, and Nick Gradisar, right, listen on Friday, January 5, 2024.

City will get some help from the county

The Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder’s Office isn’t directly administering this election, but Stoller said that they are helping out with some aspects of running it.

The county is required by law to share a list of registered electors, but they are also letting the city use some of the ballot drop boxes. A limited number of them are open because fewer people work in the city clerk’s office compared to the county elections department.

The county has also loaned equipment such as a ballot-opening machine, but some of its other equipment would have been impossible to move. For example, the pricey Agilis signature verification machine would have lost its certification if it was moved, Stoller said.

Ballots for the mayoral runoff must be received by the city clerk's office no later than 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

