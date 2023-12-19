City purchasing new vehicles for SRO use, Public Works at cost of $921,945

The city of Oak Ridge will be purchasing nine police vehicles, seven of them for use by the city's school resource officers, and four new vehicles for its Public Works Department after getting approval from city council.

The total cost of purchasing the new vehicles and needed equipment for the police vehicles is not to exceed $921,945, according to the resolutions approved Dec. 11 at council's monthly meeting in the Municipal Building courtroom.

The planned purchases:

Seven 2024 Ford Police Interceptor all-wheel-drive SUVs for the SROS with lighter equipment packages than other Oak Ridge Police Department patrol vehicles at a cost of $502,480;

Two 2024 Ford F-150 Police Responder four-wheel drive trucks for use by the ORPD's criminal investigations division at a cost of $156,537 to replace two vehicles with high mileage and high maintenance costs;

Two 2024 Ford F-450 for the Public Works Department's concrete crew, and a 2024 Ford F-150 and a 2024 Ford Explorer for the for the facility maintenance crews, at a cost of $263,000.

This year the Oak Ridge Police Department received a Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security grant allowing for the hiring of more school resource officers (SROs) for the city schools, but the grants did not include money for police vehicles for the officers. The SUVs for the SROS will include lighter, less expensive equipment packages than other ORPD police patrol vehicles.

The two vehicles for the criminal investigations division and the Public Works Department are replacements of vehicles already being used. The two ORPD vehicles being replaced will be put out for surplus, according to the council-approved resolutions, as will two of the Public Works vehicles, while two of the Public Works vehicles are beig evaluated for use by the janitorial staff or temporary use by the city's Planning and Development Department.

Money for the purchases are included in the approved city budget. However, the $502,408 for the SROs vehicles will have to be moved from the city's general fund to the equipment replacement fund, as it was unplanned for during the budget-making process earlier this year.

Oak Ridge Police Chief Robin Smith said the ORPD is close to filling all of the seven SRO positions, with some being hired after Christmas and then they will have training.

