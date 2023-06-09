How City pushback crushed Labour’s landmark economic policy

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, is pictured in New York in May - Spencer Platt/Getty

On a bright blue day in New York, with the Manhattan skyline glittering across the Hudson River, Rachel Reeves posed confidently for the cameras.

The date was May 23, and the shadow chancellor was giving a newspaper interview about her plan to copy “Bidenomics” by pumping billions into the green economy.

She portentously warned that Britain risked being “sidelined” unless it emulated the US and EU, which are both embarking on massive environmental spending sprees.

But fast-forward just two weeks and Ms Reeves struck a markedly different tone as she ran the gauntlet of the breakfast broadcast round in a muggy Westminster.

The shadow chancellor admitted that she had been forced to water down her party’s flagship “Green Prosperity Plan”, arguing that it was no longer affordable.

Gone was the plan to splurge £28bn a year from the moment Labour entered power, replaced with a much woollier pledge to “ramp up” spending.

Ms Reeves said her party would hit that funding level eventually but it would only be in the second half of its first term, a delay of at least two-and-a-half years.

The about-turn took Westminster by shock, but it had been in the works for months as economic advisers watched rocketing borrowing costs with growing alarm.

One party source pointed out that there had been 12 interest rate rises since 2021 when Sir Keir first sketched out his big vision to make Britain a green superpower.

With each Bank of England announcement the cost of funding the policy ratcheted up, with the latest forecasts that inflation will remain stubbornly high proving the last straw.

“We all thought inflation was going to go down a little quicker and interest rates weren’t going to rise again,” one insider said. “That’s the reason the political picture has changed.”

The announcement had appeared star-crossed from the very beginning, with the Green Prosperity Plan being launched with the most unfortunate of timing.

Ms Reeves’ speech in Washington on May 24 came on the same day that the Office for National Statistics published inflation data which spooked the markets.

It showed that not only was the headline consumer price index higher than expected, but the numbers showed that core inflation was rising, fuelling fears of further interest rate hikes.

Sir Keir Starmer pictured on a visit to Hinkley Point C power station in June - Ben Birchall/PA

The market reaction was inevitable, with investors betting on a peak in the rate of 5.5 per cent and gilt yields jumping to the levels seen in the aftermath of the September mini-Budget.

“If inflation is higher then the cost of borrowing for the Government is higher. That pushes up the debt-to-GDP ratio, which matters for the fiscal rules,” said Harry Quilter-Pinner, director of research and engagement at the Institute for Public Policy Research.

The IPPR called for the Government to spend £30bn a year on green investment in its 2021 Environment Justice Commission, the likely inspiration of Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan.

Carl Emmerson, deputy director at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said the jump in gilt yields and expectations for more Bank Rate rises provides a justification for scaling back the plans.

“Put simply, there is a good case for borrowing to invest, but the case will be stronger when interest rates are lower.”

All of which meant Labour’s borrowing plans came with the big problem that they were unlikely to meet Ms Reeves’ own rules on fiscal discipline.

She and Sir Keir have set the stall out as the party of responsible money and have promised that they will get debt falling as a share of GDP when in power.

In contrast, borrowing £28 billion for a green splurge would be equivalent to nearly 3 per cent of the Government’s current spending.

‘Wipe out any future headroom’

Karl Williams, deputy research director at the Centre for Policy Studies, said it was “an absolutely colossal amount” that would almost entirely wipe out any future headroom.

The fear for Labour would be that breaking its own fiscal rules could trigger a vicious circle by undermining market confidence in its monetary discipline.

That would likely spook markets and drive up yields, which in turn would increase the taxpayer’s debt interest burden, which is already on track to hit a record high.

Labour’s abundance of caution is fuelled by what happened to Liz Truss, who crashed and burned after the markets rejected her uncosted tax cuts.

One source recalled how everyone was gathered at the party conference in September 2022 as the pound plummeted.

“That was a big, big moment,” they said. “We still feel the burn from it very much.”

Ms Reeves held a series of meetings with Ed Miliband, the shadow climate secretary, who is the architect of the plan, to thrash out how to handle a delay.

The pair decided to announce that they were watering down the plan to coincide with Rishi Sunak’s return to Britain following his meetings with Joe Biden.

The rationale for doing so was that they felt the Prime Minister would struggle to win any real wins for the UK from the White House, meaning Labour could steal a march.

How Rachel Reeves won the argument

Another insider said that Ms Reeves had won the day by arguing that her commitment to balance the nation’s books must come before any spending pledges.

They said that the decision to water down the green plan, despite the risk of embarrassment, showed that “fiscal discipline runs through this party like a stick of rock”.

The source stressed that the policy was not being junked and said much of Labour’s plan for a green economy rested on private investment and reforming regulation, including ending the Tory ban on new onshore wind.

But the about-turn faced a backlash from the Left, with backbench MPs bemoaning the loss of one of the party’s few genuinely distinctive policy offerings.

Andrew Fisher, who was director of policy for Mr Corbyn, said the green plan had been “diluted after months of figures on the right of Labour briefing against” it.

Figures close to Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader, suggested those on the right of Labour had deliberately sabotaged one of Sir Keir’s only left-wing policies.

John McDonnell, the former shadow chancellor, wrote in The Guardian: “There may be some influential people in the Labour party who never supported the plan in the first place – maybe because it looked so much like the 2019 manifesto.

“And now, perhaps as a result, we’re seeing any excuse being used to undermine it.”

