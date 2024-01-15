City To Put Up Warning Signs At Ocean Beach Pier As Public Asked To Stay Away

KSWB - San Diego

The city is asking everyone to stay more than 75 feet away from the Ocean Beach Pier, after big surf and king tides damaged the already-aging pier. The city is concerned the pier could suffer even more structural failure. Victor Arreguan, who lives near the edge of the OB Pier, says he may need to find a new place to sleep. STORY: https://fox5sandiego.com/

