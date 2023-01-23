City of Raleigh to release report on man who died in police custody after being tased

This story will be updated Monday once the report is released.

The city of Raleigh will release a report Monday with more information on the death of a 32-year-old man who died in police custody after being tased with a stun gun.

Darryl “Tyree” Williams died after he was tased by police officers on Jan. 17 in front of Supreme Sweepstakes on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd around 2 a.m.

Officers were conducting a patrol when they spotted a car that looked suspicious, Police Chief Estella Patterson has said. Six officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is protocol after in-custody deaths.

What we know about the Jan. 17 incident

The Raleigh Police Department has released little information about the incident including Williams’ name, which has been confirmed by family.

The names of the officers involved in the incident also have not yet been officially released but are expected to be in the 5-day report.

At a news conference last week, Patterson told reporters that “a decision was made to make an arrest” Tuesday morning.

“The subject ran from officers. During that time officers tried to get the individual in custody. They resisted, and a taser was deployed,” she said.

After being tased and handcuffed, Williams became unresponsive and officers used “life-saving measures,” Patterson said.

Williams was taken to a hospital where they later died.

Questions about the incident and Williams’ death linger for his friends and family who do not believe he would have resisted an arrest.

At a vigil Thursday night, Williams’ family, friends and supporters gathered in the parking lot of Supreme Sweepstakes to call for justice and to remember Williams, who was known as a good person who took care of his family.

According to their guidelines, Raleigh police officers are instructed not to use a taser when a person is running away from them.

The taser works to temporarily paralyze a person with 50,000 volts of electricity.

Though used as a non-lethal weapon, over 1,000 people have died after being tased in the United States, according to multiple media reports.