City and Reading School District officials issue call to action over recent violence

Nov. 7—In the wake of a large fight Thursday near Reading High School that included someone firing a gun, city and school district officials are issuing a community call to action.

"I would never sugarcoat the fact that we have some serious issues," Mayor Eddie Moran said during a joint press conference Monday afternoon. "And we need some serious solutions."

The press conference at City Hall came following a meeting among school district administrators, city officials and police Monday morning to discuss a recent rash of violence in Reading and its schools.

"We don't take it lightly," Moran said. "We take it seriously, folks."

Police Chief Richard Tornielli said much of the violence — which includes a pair of shootings in east Reading and another in downtown Reading over the weekend — is believed to be gang-related.

"We're seeing a lot of gang violence going back and forth," he said. "We're having arguments in the street that are turning into gun violence."

Dr. Jennifer Murray, district superintendent, said the troubles have found their way inside Reading High, where an uptick in fights and other incidents has been seen recently.

The problem came to a head Thursday.

Tornielli said one of the department's neighborhood resource officers heard gunshots in the 1200 block of Windsor Street about 2:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they encountered a large number of young people fleeing the area.

An investigation found that a large fight had broken out, during which someone fired a gun. No was was struck, Tornielli said, but police believe people avoided getting wounded by only inches.

A police patrol car was hit by a bullet, the chief said.

"It's extremely troubling," Tornielli said of the incident.

Tornielli said several arrests were made in relation to the fight but not in relation to the shots that were fired. The investigation is ongoing.

The chief stressed that it isn't just juveniles who have been involved in recent violence, but because students have been involved and because Thursday's incident happened so close to the high school he thinks it is important to coordinate and cooperate with district officials.

Murray said Thursday's incident took place just before the high school let out for the day. Dismissal was delayed for 15 to 20 minutes, she said, and students at the high school learned virtually Monday out of an abundance of caution.

The high school will not be in session Tuesday because it is Election Day but will resume in-person classes Wednesday. That night the district will host a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the high school to discuss steps that are being taken to address violence at and around the school.

"Our priority today and every day is the safety of our students and staff," Murray said.

Tornielli said part of the effort to protect students will be an increase in officers patrolling the neighborhoods near Reading High at dismissal time each afternoon.

But Moran said the problem will take a much more complex, comprehensive effort to stem. He said members of the community must band together, with parents, educators, neighbors, nonprofit organizations and local government officials all playing a role.

"It's going to take all of us," Moran said. "I can't repeat that enough."

Moran said the effort to stop the violence needs to include official plans such as creating programs aimed to keep kids away from gangs and violence as well as informal interactions such as aunts and uncles speaking with their nieces and nephews.

Or, Moran said, solutions could come as neighbors take ownership of the challenges and help to keep an eye on the boys and girls in their neighborhoods.

"We have to tell them there is a better way," Moran said.

If the community does not come together, the mayor said, the city will be doomed.

"We need to stop this violence," Moran said. "We have to curb this."

Murray said that along with the added police presence at dismissal, the district is also looking for "hallway helper" volunteers at Reading High. Anyone interested can sign up through the United Way of Berks County.

Other actions being taken by the district will be discussed during Wednesday's meeting, Murray said. The district is looking for community members to share ideas to help stem the rising tide of violence.