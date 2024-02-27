City receives $10,000 grant to boost home-based child care services

Feb. 26—Santa Fe was one of seven cities across the country to receive a grant aimed at expanding economic mobility in local communities.

The DollarWise Innovation Grant, totaling $10,000, was announced at the United States Conference of Mayors 92nd winter meeting in January. The city of Santa Fe's Office of Economic Development and Youth and Family Services will put the money toward the Escalones program at Growing Up New Mexico.

According to the Santa Fe-based advocacy organization's website, the program "supports family and home-based child care providers to grow their business and quality of care for young children across New Mexico."

The conference's news release says the money for Santa Fe will "address challenges faced by home-based child care providers, particularly women of color."

Other cities to receive the $10,000 grant include Rochester, N.Y.; Anaheim, Calif.; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Findlay, Ohio; Montgomery, Ala.; and Richmond, Va.

"American cities drive our economy, and they are all stronger when everyone in the community is empowered for success," said U.S. Conference of Mayors President Hillary Schieve, who is the mayor of Reno, Nev. "A DollarWise Innovation Grant city is one that is taking care of its people and creating a more inclusive economy for the future."