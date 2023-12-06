City recognizes Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization for 40th anniversary

Dec. 5—CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization was recognized for its 40th anniversary at Tuesday's mayor and City Council meeting.

The all-volunteer organization erects, restores and maintains area monuments and promotes cemetery history.

Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss read a proclamation to commemorate the milestone.

Ed Taylor Jr., CHCO co-founder and president, said the organization has built more than 800 monuments in states including Florida and Pennsylvania.

"We almost act as ambassadors (for) the City of Cumberland," he said.

Earlier this year, CHCO created a monument for Richard "Keith" Call.

Call, 20, and his friend Cassandra Hailey, 18, went missing in 1988 and are associated with the Colonial Parkway Murders in Virginia.

Locally, CHCO has monuments in almost every cemetery in Allegany County, Taylor said.

The Allegany County commissioners in February recognized CHCO for its four decades of service.

"We're very grateful and I do thank you," Taylor told the mayor and City Council for the recognition.

"Thank you guys for all you do," Councilman Eugene Frazier told Taylor.

Learn more at chco.info.

Also Tuesday, the council met privately to discuss board and commission appointments, and receive legal advice regarding a contract with the Cumberland Economic Development Corp.

Teresa McMinn is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.