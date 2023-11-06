City recognizes teachers during Retired Educators' Day

Nov. 5—THOMASVILLE- It has been a tradition in Georgia to declare the first Sunday in November as Retired Educators' Day. Governor Brian Kemp has designated November 5, 2023, as a day to celebrate retired educators and retired staff members who have worked in the field of education. Ceremonies throughout the state will honor them for their service, support, and encouragement.

Councilman Todd Mobley, a retired educator, recently presented a proclamation on behalf of Mayor John Flowers to representatives from the Thomasville and Thomas County Retired Educators Association, (TTCREA) which is a unit of the Georgia Retired Educators' Association (GREA). GREA is an organization consisting of over 32,000 members. Its mission is to "...unite retired educators in Georgia for fellowship, support, and educational/community service and to improve benefits for all retired educators through cooperation with local, state and national organizations."

President Debra Abrams leads the group in its continued service to the Thomas County area. On November 5th, members wore their ribbons as they performed community activities, attended church services, or participated in a form of support for the area.