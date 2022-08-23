City records 11th homicide of year

Aug. 23—HIGH POINT — A 32-year-old High Point man was killed Monday afternoon and police have someone in custody.

At 1:25 p.m., High Point Police Department officers received an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 4300 block of Garden Club Street in north High Point. Terrance J. Parms was found dead from a gunshot wound.

A suspect is in custody, police say. No additional information was released as of late Monday afternoon.

The shooting was the city's 11th homicide this year.