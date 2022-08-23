City records 11th homicide of year

Aug. 23—HIGH POINT — A 32-year-old High Point man was killed Monday afternoon, and police have someone in custody.

Officers found Terrance J. Parms from a gunshot wound when they arrived in the 4300 block of Garden Club Street in north High Point about 1:30 p.m. after the High Point Police Department received an assault with a deadly weapon call, police said.

A suspect is in custody, police said. The person's name was not released.

No additional information was released as of late Monday.

The shooting was the city's 11th homicide this year.