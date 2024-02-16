City to recreate first Capitol – a log cabin – for bicentennial celebration this year

In honor of the city of Tallahassee's bicentennial this year, it's rebuilding a best guess replica of the original log cabin that served as Florida's first legislative home.

The project is being spearheaded by the bicentennial steering committee along with Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, who says "we will be continuing that tradition at the bicentennial by rebuilding the first Florida Capitol because it plays a very important role in the story of Tallahassee."

The log cabin will be debuted around August and will be in Cascades Park, open to the public until the end of this year.

Yes, it was really made out of logs

According to the Florida Capitol's website, legislators in the early 1820s would alternate government business between St. Augustine and Pensacola.

"Travel was hazardous and took almost 20 days," the website said. "As a result, Tallahassee was chosen as the capital of American Florida in 1824, primarily because it was the midway point between the two principal cities."

With the formal designation of Tallahassee as the capital in 1824, the legislature needed a place to meet. The cabin served as the Capitol for two years; in 1826, a newer two-story building was built.

"Creating an artistic interpretation of the first Capitol is not a new idea: 100 years ago at the city's centennial, they built their rendition," Dailey said. "Fifty years ago, at the 150 year celebration, they built it" again.

Althemese Barnes has been a part of planning the log cabin for the bicentennial. She said the city's celebrations have long been racially exclusive, but this year they get to bring everyone together.

"We now have a cadre of history scholars and researchers, and a city that exemplifies an open mind to educate, share and preserve our history, inclusive of all people and events that helped to make Tallahassee the more progressive city that it is today," said Barnes, founder of the Florida African American Heritage Preservation Network, a statewide professional museum association.

The log cabin also highlights the history of longstanding organizations that have been a part of the city, including the Freemasons. According to former Post Master David Tranchard, the "log cabin" which was used as the Capitol was actually "the first Masonic Lodge in Florida and was loaned to the legislature as a meeting place."

"That became the first enduring Masonic Lodge in Florida known as Jackson Masonic Lodge, F&AM which continues to thrive today, located on the Apalachee Parkway," he wrote in an email to the Democrat.

He said "most of the legislators (at the time) were Freemasons," which explains why many government buildings in the city have received the ceremonial Masonic cornerstone.

Bringing it to life

The announcement about the cabin project came at the Jan. 17 city commission meeting and was accompanied by a slickly produced video of the mayor and Commissioner Diane Williams Cox highlighting the project and the history of Tallahassee. Dailey said the video was created by volunteers.

"Our democracy was born in a cabin on a hill," Dailey says in the video. "That democracy has been our guiding light toward a more perfect union."

Dailey told the Democrat he doesn't expect work to start on the log cabin until April but he hopes it can be a community effort.

He said the cabin will be "community built," though the details haven't been fully fleshed out. He is expecting the building to be completed over "several weeks."

"Everybody can bring their own special talents to the table," Dailey said.

He also plans a ceremony around Veterans Day as an educational experience for local students.

"I believe it was around Nov. 10 when the first meeting of the territorial government took place in this building ... so November will be a very important month," Dailey said.

How to get involved

To participate in the building of the log cabin as a volunteer, Dailey asks those interested to call his office in City Hall at 850-891-2000 or email mayor@talgov.com.

