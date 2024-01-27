City regroups after 'Outfields' falls short

Jan. 27—HIGH POINT — Where does the city go from here?

Several acres it owns around Truist Point stadium that were slated to have new residential and retail buildings on them by now remain undeveloped after Elliott Sidewalk Communities didn't complete its proposed $86 million "Outfields" project.

The city hired the Maryland developer in 2017 to take on four projects just beyond the stadium's outfield wall, but it only delivered one of them — the Bedrock mixed-use building — before officially dropping plans for any future phases of the "Outfields" this week.

It's unclear why the company chose not to follow through with the rest of its plans.

Efforts to reach Elliott Sidewalk Communities Managing Partner Tim Elliott have been unsuccessful.

City Councilman Britt Moore pointed out that several factors have changed with the economy that make development more costly since the "Outfields" was proposed in 2019. These include things like higher interest rates and construction costs, as well as difficulties in obtaining materials.

"The last three years haven't been easy for anyone, with the pandemic, interest rates, inflation," he said. "We've worked with Elliott for several years and some good things have come out. I think they'll be a lot of other investment/development-type folks that are interested in what we have going on downtown. So, I'm very optimistic about the future of the area."

The city and Elliott Sidewalk Communities signed legal agreements in 2019 laying out a schedule for the company to acquire four parcels from the city and develop them over five years.

The city's goal was to get fair-market value back for the land ringing the stadium that it bought as part of its "catalyst project" by selling it for private, taxable development.

Elliott Sidewalk Communities acquired the .59-acre Bedrock parcel for $708,197 and completed construction on the building at 275 N. Elm St. in 2022.

The developer also acquired the adjoining .56-acre parcel, which includes the parking lot for the Bedrock, for $672,187, but nothing has been built on it.

"The parties' negotiations have stalled regarding the development project and, as a result, the parties participated in a voluntary mediation on Jan. 8, 2024," according to a settlement approved this week that dissolved the 2019 agreements.

In the settlement, the city agreed to buy back the .56-acre parcel from the developer for $2.2 million, which is approximately five times its Guilford County property tax value of $439,100 and more than three times the amount that Elliott Sidewalk Communities paid for it.

It adjoins a vacant property that was previously occupied by an orthodontics office that the city bought for $2.3 million in 2020.

At least some of the city land that was previously slated to be bought and developed by Elliott Sidewalk Communities could become parking, under terms of the settlement.

It states that the city will provide 565 public parking spaces within 600 feet of the Bedrock. The city could use the existing High Point Rockers parking lot next to the stadium on N. Lindsay Street, the property formerly owned by Piedmont Electric Repair Co. at Lindsay and English roads that the city bought last year for $1.5 million or the First Baptist Church campus the city bought last year for $11 million to provide the parking.