City Rep. Cassandra Hernandez running for El Paso mayor

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City Representative Cassandra Hernandez announced her candidacy for El Paso mayor on Wednesday, Jan. 31, for the upcoming city elections.

Hernandez currently represents District 3 and since her term is not up until Jan. 2025, she’ll be able to stay in office for the remainder of her term.

“El Paso is more than my home; it’s a community of resilience, diversity and unparalleled potential,” stated Hernandez. “The decisions we make today will shape our city for generations to come. I am committed to ensuring that our policies reflect the values, needs, and aspirations of every El Pasoan. Together, we will forge a brighter, more prosperous future for our beloved city.”

KTSM has previously reported extensively on Hernandez’s ethics violations, most notably the controversy around her taxpayer funded fuel card.

Ethics Commission rules City Rep. Hernandez violated ethics

There are three candidates with paperwork officially filed including Hernandez, Renard Johnson and Marco Contreras.

Additionally, Mayor Oscar Leeser is ineligible to run because he has reached his term limits.

