City Representative Cassandra Hernandez announces candidacy for mayor of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two term, City Representative Cassandra Hernandez, an experienced leader and committed public servant, has officially announced her candidacy for mayor of El Paso in the upcoming November 5 city elections.

Building upon a distinguished seven-year tenure representing the vibrant community of District 3, Hernandez is poised to elevate her vision, dedication, and extensive track record of accomplishments to the citywide stage, steering El Paso into an era of unprecedented growth, safety and innovation.

Throughout her two terms in office, Hernandez has navigated the complexities of city governance, demonstrating a profound commitment to fiscal responsibility and economic prosperity by successfully approving and balancing seven city budgets in the hundreds of millions to billions, showing tremendous growth in the city budget.

Her tenure is marked by strategic investments that have significantly enhanced the city’s infrastructure and connectivity, securing millions in funding for critical road and street improvements.

A staunch advocate for El Paso’s senior citizens, Hernandez has tirelessly championed increased property tax exemptions for residents over 65 and for persons with disabilities, saving our vulnerable communities millions in much-needed financial relief and stability.

Her dedication to community prosperity is further manifested in her commitment to revitalizing the city’s infrastructure, ensuring that El Paso receives its fair share of federal and state funds for essential transportation expansion like bridges and highways.

Under Hernandez’s leadership, public safety has been paramount, with a dedicated focus on addressing the surge in juvenile crime and DWIs leading to tragic vehicular and pedestrian fatalities.

Hernandez is resolved to convene a juvenile crime task force, increase the number of police officers, and initiate evidence-based policies to bolster the city’s safety. Her unwavering support for the El Paso Police and Fire Departments has been pivotal in maintaining the city’s peace and security, contributing to our status as one of the safest cities in the United States.

As El Paso stands at the epicenter of national discourse on critical issues such as immigration, international economic trade, and gun control, Hernandez’s articulate and informed voice is crucial.

Her deep understanding of these complex challenges, coupled with her policy-making skills, positions her as the ideal candidate to represent El Paso’s unique cultural and thriving community, navigating the city through these critical discussions with clarity and conviction.

“El Paso is more than my home; it’s a community of resilience, diversity, and unparalleled potential,” stated Representative Hernandez. “The decisions we make today will shape our city for generations to come. I am committed to ensuring that our policies reflect the values, needs, and aspirations of every El Pasoan. Together, we will forge a brighter, more prosperous future for our beloved city.”

Recognizing the city’s stature as the 22nd largest in the United States, Hernandez is committed to propelling El Paso into a future marked by cutting-edge economic development, with a focus on sectors like green energy, health care, biomedical sciences, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing.

Hernandez’s 15-year journey in public service, from her early days as a City Hall intern while completing her Master’s in Public Administration at UTEP to her impactful tenure on the City Council, reflects her deep-rooted commitment to El Paso.

Inspired by her family’s narrative of strength and survival, and her hands-on involvement in community engagement, from leading her Neighborhood Association to advocating for local businesses at the Chamber, Hernandez’s life is inextricably intertwined with the community she serves.

As Hernandez embarks on this new chapter of her journey in public service, she invites the community of El Paso to join her in shaping a vision that embodies progress, unity, and prosperity for all residents.

With a proven leader like Cassandra Hernandez at the helm, the City of El Paso is poised for an era of unprecedented growth and success. Cassandra is married to Jeremy Jordan and together they are raising 5 children in El Paso’s Lower Valley.

