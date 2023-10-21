City requests meeting with county, school district to discuss flood relief

Oct. 20—Scranton wants to meet with other local taxing bodies to discuss potential financial relief for victims of last month's severe flooding.

Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti and city council President Bill King recently sent a letter to Lackawanna County commissioners and Scranton School District acting Superintendent Patrick Laffey requesting a meeting to "explore potential avenues for relief" for impacted residents.

What that potential relief might amount to remains to be seen, but Cognetti said the meeting request prompted positive responses from both the county and district.

"I think there's an appetite from everyone to have that conversation and see what type of relief we can give to the folks that are not able to be in their homes," Cognetti said.

More than a month after flooding devastated the Keyser Valley neighborhood and other parts of the city and region, it remains unclear if residents will be eligible for individual assistance through the state and federal emergency management agencies. City officials recently approved the reallocation of about $550,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for individual disaster assistance to flood victims, but details of that program have yet to be released.

Cognetti and King sent their letter to the county and district Oct. 11, after resident Joan Hodowanitz called for tax relief for owners of homes rendered uninhabitable by flood damage. Hodowanitz also made that case in a late September letter to the editor published in The Times-Tribune, noting her parents had to pay property taxes for years after their home was condemned in 1963, due to a mine subsidence.

"Homeowners who were devastated by the flooding on Sept. 9 should not have to go through what we did," she wrote. "County, municipal and school district taxing authorities should exempt them from property taxes for as long as their homes are uninhabitable or until they are bought out. If they already paid the tax for 2023, they should receive a prorated rebate."

Hodowanitz thanked Cognetti and council for the letter at Tuesday's council meeting.

County spokesman Joseph D'Arienzo confirmed county and city officials will meet Nov. 9.

Laffey was out of the office the latter half of this week, but school Director Katie Gilmartin, chair of the board's budget and finance committee, relayed Laffey's willingness to participate in any meeting or discussion about ways to support flood-impacted residents.

"I think people have to put their heads together and see what options exist," Gilmartin said.

Contact the writer: jhorvath@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9141; @jhorvathTT on Twitter.